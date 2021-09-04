LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The vibe around the University of Louisville’s game against Ole Miss shifted Saturday when Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and will miss the season opener with the Cards’ in Atlanta Monday night.
In a statement on Saturday, the Rebels head coach said he is “grateful to be vaccinated” and experiencing mild symptoms after he was hesitant initially hesitant about getting the jab.
“I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game,” Kiffin said to the Associated Press.
Kiffin, in his second year with the school, has said the Rebels’ team reached 100% vaccination. Ole Miss plays in a state that is 38% fully vaccinated, among the worst in the nation.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's season opener on Monday.He joins the show to share how he's doing and expresses confidence in his team. pic.twitter.com/wvbRz3BleA— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2021
At 11 a.m. Saturday the odds in Las Vegas showed only a mild change. The Rebels remain a 10-point favorite over the Cardinals, down a 1/2 point from Friday night. The game will be played at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kiffin appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and said he had tested positive for the coronavirus about two days ago. He was disappointed — “didn’t go anywhere but the office and home,” he said — but greatly relieved no one, including quarterback Matt Corral, whom he is around often, has to sit out as a close contact because everyone is vaccinated.
Ole Miss said it is not sure yet who will handle the head-coaching duties against Louisville in Atlanta.
Jeff Lebby is the Ole Miss offensive coordinator while D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge share the job of defensive coordinator.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.