LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PGA Hope program was started by the PGA of America to help positively impact veterans through the game of golf. It continues to spread since it started about six years ago. That's happening both nationally and throughout Kentucky, which now boasts seven chapters.
"The whole idea is to give veterans a camaraderie with other veterans and those that may have issues," said PGA Hope Ambassador Roth Coleman. "I truly believe this program has saved a few lives."
And that was the theme echoed throughout the event held Monday at the Polo Fields Golf and Country Club. It was a fundraiser to help the program continue to connect and serve those who have served our country.
"The impact it's had is unbelievable," said Army veteran Matt Kinsey. "I mean you can just see in veteran's eyes how much it's changing their lives and had such an impact because we meet once a week and we look forward to it every week."
"It's a once a week program for six to eight weeks," said Golf House of Kentucky Foundation Director Erin Rowland. "For about an hour and a half to two hours, they just go out and learn from out PGA professionals. It's just a fantastic program and the all the veterans rave about it."
"Absolutely the best thing is we get to meet people that understand what we've been through," said Air Force veteran Skip Cissna. "Whether it's Vietnam or over in the Middle East, they understand what's going on and I think this just brings us together. It's weird. I would have never that golf would be it. But I see people transformed by this program."
Many of the veterans have played the game before, many have not. But it's the game that is bringing them together.
"You have such a camaraderie in the military and it's a bond that you never break," said Kinsey. "I'm still friends with the guys I served with and for us to come out here and golf bring us together, we get to hang out with each other and swap stories. It's very good for the mental health veterans and that's what we need."
