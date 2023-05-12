LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ella Sanchez wasn't exactly born to play soccer, but that's not far off.
"I did have a choice but at the same time, I was going to play soccer no matter what pretty much," Sanchez said. "It's been good, it's been nice."
When asked if her dad pushed her into it, she admitted there were some rocky moments.
"A couple of times he did throw me out of the car, but for the most part it was my choice."
Throw her out of the car?
"When I was younger, sometimes I didn't want to go to practice but I'm glad I did it," said Sanchez with a laugh. "It worked out."
Dad is Mario Sanchez, who played professionally, has coached at various levels and is currently the Youth Academy Director for Racing Louisville FC and Louisville City FC. And he confirms the story.
"We laugh about it because she was very shy," Mario Sanchez said. "And at the YMCA, we literally had to throw her out. 'It's practice you gotta go' and she'd be cryin' and we'd throw her out and lock the doors and say 'No, go practice.'"
Before you think Mario was overdoing things, know that he is about as nice a guy as you'll find.
He said Ella was always very naturally competitive and once she got over that initial shyness, she loved the game. He and wife Shana (who also played division one college soccer) did try to get Ella and her three siblings involved in other sports as well, but it was soccer that stuck.
Ella was the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year last fall and is still a month shy of high school graduation at Ballard. She's been on the soccer fast track, playing for team USA in last year's U17 World Cup. She also gets to train some with Racing Louisville and is now on the Racing W League team, a pre-professional circuit with top college players.
"She's training around older, bigger, faster stronger women," said Racing W coach Callie McKinney. "The speed of play is so different just from the academy level to the pro level or even to the W League level with the college players. So I think it's a very valuable experience for her."
Ella Sanchez had this to say when asked about strengths of her game.
"I think definitely my distribution ability. I'm very comfortable with the ball so I think technically I'm very good. And I think the main thing is my competitiveness. I want to do anything to win."
"She's so composed on the ball and so sophisticated with it," McKinney said. "I think that takes her to the next level."
Sanchez will decide soon whether the immediate next level will be college or turning professional.
