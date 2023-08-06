LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC's finish to NWSL Challenge Cup group play turned out to be a far cry from its hot start.
Louisville dropped its second straight match on Saturday night at Kansas City, falling 3-0 to the Current. Racing had already clinched a Challenge Cup semifinal spot for the first time in its three-year history after starting the competition with four wins, but lost the central division to Kansas City, who will now host a match in the knockout stage.
"Obviously, we're very disappointed that we didn't win," Racing Louisville FC defender Lauren Milliet said. "I think we all wanted the win. We all wanted the home playoff.
"But obviously, we're still excited that we made history and that we're moving on. But I think we have to put this one behind us and focus on the next game."
This one presented a variety of challenges for Louisville. First, head coach Kim Björkegren did not make the road trip with the team due to an undisclosed illness. Assistant coach Beverly Yanez filled in for him.
"Being prepared and staying prepared for the group in whatever capacity, that is my job," Yanez said. "I was just constantly trying to work through this and get the updates on how he was feeling. And obviously, I take a lot of responsibility. Whatever my role is can change on the day.
"So, it was just stepping up and ensuring that I could provide what I needed to provide here in the moment for the group."
"Bev did a great job stepping in," Milliet said. "I just think it's little tweaks and little details at this level that make the real difference. And I think we have to get those straight."
Captain Jaelin Howell, who was not listed with an injury, was also missing for Racing. She did not start and was not used as a substitute. Defender Julia Lester missed the match with an excused absence.
Three minutes into the game, Kristen Hamilton gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead. Later, Racing lost another player in Taylor Aylmer to a second yellow card in the 49th minute, meaning the club would finish the game with 10 players. The Current added two late goals in a match that got away from Louisville.
"The last few games, we've just kind of capitulated a little bit," Racing Louisville FC defender Abby Erceg said. "I've had a couple of injuries. And I think that's stopped our flow a little bit.
"But at the end of the day, I just think we're not playing good enough. It's slow. We lack creativity in the forwards. And I think defensively, we just haven't been sharp enough.
"So, it's really disappointing. I think we're better than that. But also playing with 10 men in 45 minutes is always going to be a tough ask. I think at that point, that was game over."
Louisville now has a break before returning to NWSL regular season action on August 19 at home vs. Angel City FC. Chasing its first-ever playoff berth, the club sits two points out of a tie for the final postseason spot.
It remains to be seen how many of Racing's World Cup players could return for that match. Ary Borges (Brazil), Savannah DeMelo (United States), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) and Wang Shuang (China) all have seen their countries eliminated from the international tournament. Alex Chidiac (Australia) and Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria) are still in the Round of 16.
"I think there's a real belief in the team now," Milliet said. "And I think that that will just continue to carry us through. Regardless of the results, I think we still have that belief.
"And I think that that's paramount in games like this, and in situations like this, that we all lean on each other. We all know that we got each other's backs, regardless of results or performances."
