LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra still hasn't publicly spoken about the series of events that led him to tender his resignation on Wednesday.
The university received and accepted the resignation on Thursday, according to U of L executive director of communications John Karman, and considers the decision final.
On Friday morning, Tyra posted a letter to U of L fans on social media, telling them, "Thank you, Louisville, for having me as your AD. I am grateful for our time together and for the profound privilege of serving this community."
Tyra's tenure as athletics director spanned 4 years and 2 months. He took over as interim while then-AD Tom Jurich was suspended, and presided over some of the rockiest times in the department's history, virtually none of which were his making.
Tyra came to U of L from a position in private business. He had been a prominent supporter of the program, and had worked as a member of the U of L Foundation Board of Directors.
Tyra said he'll return to the capacity of fan, regardless of his future endeavors. He had been a candidate for the athletic directors job at Florida State, but withdrew his name from consideration after being viewed as the choice to take that position in Tallahassee.
"While I will leave it to others and the history books to judge my tenure, I am thankful for our supporters and incredibly proud of the men and women who go to work in our department every, single day," Tyra wrote. ". . . I am certain that the next chapter of Louisville athletics will be a great one."
