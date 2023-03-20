LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three years with Iona, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino will become the head coach at St. John's, according to a statement by the university.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Pete Thamel said the deal is for six years. Pitino informed his Iona players in a team meeting Monday afternoon.
Pitino, 70, is one of two coaches to lead three programs to a Final Four and won national championships at Kentucky and Louisville. The Louisville title was vacated and Pitino was dismissed from his job there after news of the school's involvement in the college basketball pay-for-play scandal broke.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to @SeamusCarey13, President of Iona. Thank you to @mglovs23, the AD and to all those people who touched our lives— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) March 20, 2023
But an NCAA independent accountability panel's decision last November to virtually clear Pitino of any culpability in that matter opened the door for bigger jobs, and bigger offers came.
"One of my great coaching memories was having the distinct privilege of coaching against Lou Carnesecca and St John's, a Hall of Fame coach and historic program that I have always respected," Pitino said in a news release. "It is surreal to now have this opportunity to bring St John's back to prominence.
ESPN reported that Pitino met with St. John's officials on Sunday and laid out his plans for the program, which doubtlessly included returning the program to its glory days under Northeast basketball icon Lou Carnesecca.
A news conference is scheduled for noon on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
"I am excited that this seasoned coaching veteran—who has won at the highest levels and is as passionate as ever— is committed to leading our student-athletes and our program to national prominence," Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., President of St. John's University, said in a news release. "Rick knows BIG EAST basketball and is determined to take and keep the Red Storm program where we know it belongs."
This story will be updated.
