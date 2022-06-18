LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ryan McMahon is in the top 10 all-time in three-point field goal percentage at Louisville and is No. 1 all-time in free throw percentage. So it makes sense that the first camp he's involved in focused on shooting.
It was dubbed the Ryan McMahon Shooting Academy and Skills Clinic, a two-day camp hosted by McMahon and Mark Lieberman, a former U of L assistant and the new Louisville Collegiate boys head coach.
"It's in my DNA at this point," McMahon said. "I'm just looking forward to sharing some of my secrets and tips with the young kids around here. Just get better. Have some fun and get better."
"I really believe this game is overcoached and undertaught," Lieberman added. "Skill development is paramount. Ryan talks about that all the time when he was young, how to get his shot off at his size."
"My dad taught me at a young age how to shoot the basketball the right way," McMahon said. "I wasn't allowed to shoot a bunch of threes until I was strong enough to keep great form."
Lieberman is hoping this two-day camp is just the beginning.
"Camps, leagues, events, you name it," he said. "And Ryan has been just amazing."
McMahon, a Sarasota, Florida, native who finished playing for the Cards in 2020, now calls Louisville home, working in the financial services industry while trying to keep that shot honed.
"I play in a men's league once a week just to stay in shape," he said. "I'm not as good as I used to be at all but I still love getting out there and getting some conditioning in and seeing if I can shoot the ball at a high clip."
