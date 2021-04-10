LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball completed its postseason run with a state championship.
The Valkyries defeated Marshall County 49-47 in the final of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) state tournament hosted Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
After consecutive losses to end the regular season, Sacred Heart reeled off eight straight wins in the postseason to capture its fifth state championship, and first since 2004.
Triniti Ralston scored a team-high 18 points for Sacred Heart. Alexandra Wolff added 10 points.
Halle Langhi had a game-high 19 points along with seven rebounds for Marshall County.
After Marshall County scored the game's opening points on a basket by Langhi, Sacred Heart scored the next five points and never trailed for the remainder of the first half.
Ralston made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the second quarter, the final points of the first half, to give Sacred Heart a 26-22 lead.
Marshall County opened the second half on an 8-0 run capped by a layup from Cayson Conner, who finished with 16 points and six assists. Ralston ended the run with a jumper two-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter.
Trailing by a point to start the fourth quarter, Sacred Heart retook the lead after scoring on consecutive possessions.
Marshall County answered with a 10-4 run, but Ralston tied the score with a pair of free throws with 2:33 left.
Alexandra Wolff scored with 55 seconds left to give Sacred Heart a 49-47 lead.
Sacred Heart held Marshall County scoreless for the final 2:57.
In the semifinals, Sacred Heart defeated Anderson County 63-53. With the victory, Sacred Heart head coach Donna Moir reached 700 career wins. Moir, a member of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, won three consecutive state championships from 2002-04 as the team's head coach.
Marshall County advanced to the state championship game after defeating Henderson County. The team shot 73.9% from the floor to set a state tournament record in the semifinals.
Marshall County is the first team from the First Region to reach the state final since 1984, when the Lady Marshals won the state championship.
