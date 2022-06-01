Scott Satterfield looking ahead to year 4 with veteran leadership, talented transfers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield sat down with WDRB Sports Reporter Tom Lane on Wednesday to talk about the "wild west" of NIL, look back on his first three seasons and look ahead to a return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is a transcript of our one-one-one interview with Satterfield. It's been mildly edited for clarity:
Q: "Coach you had talked to at the end of last season about kind of revamping recruiting practices and adding to staff for that. How do you feel like that process has gone? Obviously, early results are very good to this point."
Satterfield: "Yeah, I think that thing is going really well for us. We went through a period of there in 2020 and 2021 where we couldn't hire anybody in the recruiting department. So, we were able to this past fall, able to come back and start hiring and getting that department built back up. We're still hiring now. I mean, we're still bringing it up. But, it's been really good. The relationships that we've been able to cultivate over the last year and a half with these high school players are really starting to pay off. I think we've had some great visits with families that have come in here. We've gotten some commitments out of some guys that like to help the recruiting process. That's really kind of helped that out. So, you put all those things together, and I think that's why we're able to be sitting where we are in recruiting. But, recruiting is something that never stops. It's every day, and we got to keep keep working."
Q: "NIL has obviously changed things considerably. One-time transfers have changed things. Is it the wild west out there? Are there needs for more restrictions?"
Satterfield: "Yeah, it feels like the wild west, I think. We just got back from our ACC meetings two weeks ago, and everybody's saying the same thing, all the coaches. There's not any rules right now. I feel like it's just everywhere I can just jump in the portal and be gone the next day. To me, that's the biggest thing, I think, that we really need to look at, to say 'All right, what's the windows gonna be?' When can we can we jump into portal and when can we leave to be eligible for next year? Because that's the biggest thing. If a guy can leave right now, and you have NIL, so there's enticing involved, I mean, there's a lot of things that go on with that. And I think as coaches and as programs, you don't want to every single day have to worry about is you're starting whatever gonna leave. And I think that's kind of where we are right now. So, hopefully, we can hone that in and have some windows to where guys can only leave the certain parts of the season."
Q: "And you've dealt with some that already. You lost some some pretty key receivers, Tyler Harrell after spring ball. You talked about maybe there could have been some tampering going on with that with Alabama. I guess that's just something that everybody's got to deal with at this point?"
Satterfield: "Yeah, I think everybody's dealing with it. There still players that are getting calls now. They may be trying to call a high school coach or parents. It's never-ending. I think, for us, we just try to treat our players right. We try to train them the best we can and build them up the best we can and help develop them to great players and hope they want to be a part of our program. And I think it comes down to relationships. And I get it. There's some great programs out there, historically great programs that sometimes when they come calling that, yeah, that's very enticing to a young player. We're all dealing with this. But, hopefully, we'll be able to get some rules in place and move forward with it. Hey we've we've benefited on the other side of that. We've collected probably 12 transfers that are coming in, that's going to help our team win this year. So not only have we lost a few, but I feel like we've had a net gain by bringing good players in."
Q: "Is the biggest challenge is just trying to kind of balance position groups in that when you don't know who's staying?"
Satterfield: "No question that the biggest challenge is roster management. Just pick a position. It doesn't matter. What are your numbers at that position? And where are we at? Do we anticipate anybody leaving? Who do we need to try to bring in? What do we need help? I think, as a coach, you sit back, and where's our deficiencies? Like, where do we need to get a little bit better? And maybe that's where you maybe try to go out and find somebody that's played, that can come in and really help your team. So, I think roster management is one of the hardest things we have to deal with."
Q: "You're starting your fourth year. The first year clearly exceeded, I think, everybody's expectations. The last couple of years have been dealing with COVID and maybe not as good as hoped. Where do you feel like this program is? Is it where you'd hoped it would be at this point?"
Satterfield: "I feel like we're in a really good spot right now going into year four. Although going through 2020 was the most difficult year in history of everybody, particularly for me in football. In my world, it was, obviously, the toughest year. We're such a big relationship-oriented staff and program — the way we do things — and we had cut everything out for basically two years. This past spring was the first time our coaches have been on the road recruiting since 2019. We're in 2022. I mean, some people people forget that, you know? It's like, almost the world stopped in football terms and for two years. And you go out and you play games, you don't even have your roster. And yet you're still gauged on wins and losses? You know, it's very difficult as a football coach. But I feel like now for all intents of purposes, this is like year two, in my mind. Because you had the first year. Now, this past offseason has been like it was that first year. We've gone back to doing the same things that we used to do. And we're kind of back with that. I love our team. I love our veteran leadership that we had this year. I feel like this group right here is training with a chip on her shoulder right now. We came into this program (that) didn't win an ACC game the year before we got here one. Two games. We've been to our three years to bowl games. I mean, for all intents and purposes, that's pretty good. And I think this year, obviously, people want to do to contend for championships, and that's what we're here for. And that's our goal this year."
Q: "Were you too good the first year?"
Satterfield: "Shoot, we're trying to win them all. We're trying to win all the games. It was a great year. We came from two wins to eight wins and one of the most improved team in the country. And then COVID hit, you know? It's just a very unfortunate timing for that, obviously. But, you know, we don't go out there to say, 'How many wins are we going to try to get?' We're gonna try to win them all. The same thing this year, (and) it starts with Syracuse in that first game."
Q: "In the last month or so, Purdue coach Jeff Brown was here in town talking to a group of Flaget High School alums. A Louisville legend, he talked about the fact that when this job was opened in 2019, he didn't feel it was right for him. You got the job. He also talked about how much she loves the city and the school and maybe in the future, who knows what could happen. Didn't know if you'd heard about that. If you had or even if you hadn't, what is your reaction to some of those comments?"
Satterfield: "Yeah, I mean, I heard a little bit about it, but I don't worry about it. He's got a job. I've got a job. So, I think, for me, I don't worry about any outside noise, distractions. Because that's all they are, you know? Our job is to wake up every day to do the best job we can possibly do with our team. I owe it to everybody in this building — the 115 players we have in the locker room, the staff that we have running around this building — to do the best we can do every single day and to put a product on the field that's gonna go win championships. And that's what we're here for. And we go win championships, and we're going to keep this thing rolling for years to come. So, he might have to wait a little bit more time before he has to come back."
Q: "What do you like about about this year's group? Are there certain position groups that you feel are especially strong or maybe some that that are a little weaker?"
Satterfield: "I'm really excited about our offensive line. We have about nine players I feel can go out there and play at a high level. A lot of guys have played over the last two years — I think three seniors up front — that are really veteran leadership. I look at our running back room, we have four running backs, I think, all could start. We brought in Tiyon Evans as a great player from Tennessee. Cooley is an awesome player. Mitchell started every game for us last year. And Jawhar Jordan had a 100-yard kickoff return agaist Air Force in the bowl game, and he looked outstanding this past spring. So, really excited about those guys right there. You know, I think, defensively, we've helped ourselves out in the DB room. I think, by bringing some of these guys in, to me, that's where we were lacking in depth. And then when he lost Kei-Trel Clark toward the end of season with an ACL. It really brought that down. Duncan didn't play in the bowl game. So, we needed to bolster that room, which I think we did this offseason. Really excited about some of the guys we brought in. (Jarvis Brownlee Jr.) started every game at Florida State at corner last year. Quincy Riley led the country in interceptions last year at middle, who's going to be here. I mean, there's a lot of good players I think are gonna be added to that DB room, so I'm excited about it. And then the linebackers man. Yassir is a great pass rusher off the edge. Monty Montgomery, that we lost in the third game last year, he's been cleared. So, excited to get him back here. (MoMo Sanogo) came in from Ole Miss. I mean, just a great leader. Really excited about that linebacker room. A lot experience right there and a lot of depth."
Q: "Is one of the main challenges now with more guys leaving and more guys coming in to try to mesh groups together?"
Satterfield: "Yeah, I think that's that's always a case. You want to get the chemistry right with the guys. I think about last spring. We brought, I think, five or six transfers that came in the midterm. And they were awesome. They came right in and just took to our team, and everybody loved them. So, that's going to be the case again this summer. We've got a bunch of newcomers, freshmen that are all here new that are coming in here. And then some transfers that are coming in. So, how we mesh, once they get here, I think is going to be critical. That starts in a weight room. Every day, these guys are training. Ben Sowders, our new strength coach, is coming in and doing a fabulous job there in the weight room. So, getting that chemistry right in that weight room is going to be critical this summer. And there's some new roles this year, where the coaching staff can work with our guys and we can meet with our guys more than we've been able to do in the past. So, I think that'll all help once we once we get them all here."
Q: "With the new strength staff, obviously, those are the guys that are working with these guys quite a bit throughout the year, throughout the summer, especially. How do you like what they've been doing so far?"
Satterfield: "Yeah, really good approach, what they've been able to do. We saw a lot of gains this past spring. Now, the guys have been off about three weeks and are back this week. So, it'll take about a week, week-and-a-half to get everybody back in the groove. But, it's just a really good approach they have. There's gonna be mental training involved, where I think, you know, nowadays the mental aspect is ever more important, I think, to get that mental edge. We were so close in games last year. Our focus this summer is all about finishing. How can we finish these games? Because we're right there on the last play. In three games, to win these games, and now you're talking about, six wins, to nine or 10 wins. So, finish is kind of the aspect this summer, every drill, you know, finishing through the line. Everything that we do, let's finish, because that's what it's going to take in the fall."
Q: "You've got a veteran, talented quarterback returning. What areas of improvement would you like to see from Malik Cunningham?"
Satterfield: "Malik had a great year last year, close to 4,000 yards. 40 touchdowns. Not many people have done that. Some of the things he did was amazing. You know, I think for him, he's played a ton of football, but he can get better. You know, there's times last year where maybe, you know, he took off running when he could have just dropped the ball off. So, this spring, we worked on sitting in the pocket. You can't run. He wants to run, but you can't run. You find that the running back, the tight end, dump it off. He felt like he was handcuffed a little bit this spring. But, it worked out. It worked great. He was able to dump the ball off. The guys got it. They made some first downs. Now, this fall, we're gonna cut him loose. When it's there, take off, because that puts pressure on defense. They can't stand that. But, I do think he can have a better pocket presence once he's there. And he did show that this spring. So, it'll be interesting to see this fall how that translates."
Q: "Has a lack of permanence in the administration been an issue for you? No permanent president, no permanent AD at this point?"
Satterfield: "It has not been an issue for us whatsoever. President Gonzalez has been very supportive for us this whole offseason. Josh Heird the same way. You know, Josh has been working with football since he's been here. And so we have a job to do. What we've been doing is trying to bring great players into this university and developing our team to build a great team in the fall. They've been right there along the way to support us and everything we've done this semester. And I hope here very soon, we'll be able to have our permanent AD in place. And then, hopefully, soon after that, get a permanent president. But, we have a job to do, and we have not slowed down."
Q: "Do you feel like this fanbase fully supports you? There's been some ups and downs."
Satterfield: "I hope so. If this is truly their team, they need to support it. And we're doing everything we can every single day to put a great product on the field. Iis it all going to be perfect at all times? No, and it's never going to be perfect. Any program, just look at any of the programs out there in the country. We're gonna put a great product on the field. Hopefully, they'll be out there to support us. We open up at Syracuse, and our first Friday night game against Florida State, it's going to be awesome. So, hopefully, they'll be here supporting us all along."
Q: "Yeah not an easy way to start the schedule."
Satterfield: "It's pretty tough. You start with a conference game right off the bat in the dome at Syracuse, go to the pounce house in Central Florida, where I think they're 30-2 in the last five years at home, and then you play Friday night here against Florida State who's going to have an improved football team. But again, we'll take it one game at a time. We know we need to get off on a hot start, because you look at the back end of our schedule, I think five out of six teams are ranked Top 25. So, we got a tough schedule. But hey, bring it on. We're ready for it."
Q: "Finally, what kind of excites you the most heading into year four?"
Satterfield: "For me, it's the veteran leadership that we have on the team. This team here, it's the most veteran leadership we've had since I've been here. There are 17 or 18 seniors that all play. It's not like you've got 18 seniors, but maybe two players. They're all playing. They're players for us. They have a great deal of experience. They've been scarred. They've had some ups and downs. And I think that really bodes well for our football team. And then the guys that we've brought in, hopefully, that's going to be a great mixture of great players that are hungry and that's going to play with a chip on your shoulder."
