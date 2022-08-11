LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When Alex Kron joined Louisville City FC’s Youth Academy, his dream was to work his way to the professional ranks. The timeline may have been a little quicker than he anticipated.
As a 16-year-old last year, he was signed for a LouCity game because of a shortage at goalkeeper.
“We needed to bring him in. We signed him to an academy deal and he dressed and sat on the bench for a game so it was great,” Scott Budnick, the goalkeepers coach for LouCity, said. “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. That’s the way it is in football.”
LouCity coaches believe that 17-year-old Kron is good enough to now train with the team during the week. Kron even got special permission from Saint Xavier, where he is a senior goalkeeper, to miss some classes while he practices with the pro team.
“I want to thank all the administration at St. X. They’ve done a great job working with all the people here at Louisville City, just helping me get to where I want to be, helping me to achieve my goals and just giving me every opportunity possible to succeed,” Kron said.
Kron’s journey to the pro ranks may be quick, but part of his childhood was delayed when he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007. He says after chemotherapy, he has been cancer-free for more than a decade.
Now, his journey continues to what he hopes one day makes a stop in the professional soccer ranks.
“I want to play professionally," he said. "I think that’s every kid’s dream when they come out here and I think training with these guys is just one step closer to getting there.”
