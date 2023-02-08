LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million tournament held annually in the summer, announced that a team of alumni players from Louisville will host a regional and quarterfinal round of the event in Freedom Hall this July.
“The Ville,” a team put together by the Louisville-based company Wasteology, will be led by former Cardinals Peyton Siva, Kyle Kuric, Steven Enoch, Rakeem Buckles and Dillon Avare, with other roster announcements expected in the coming months.
The staff will include Mark Liberman, Jordan Sucher and former Cardinal Luke Hancock, as well as trainer Ronnie Taylor. Future roster announcements will be made via the team’s Twitter page.
“I’m so excited to be returning to Louisville this summer to play in front of our incredible fan base again,” Siva said. “To be able to reunite with some of my former teammates and play in Freedom Hall one more time will be an unforgettable experience.”
“I cherished my time at Louisville, and the opportunity to be a part of this inaugural team is very special to me,” Hancock said.
Louisville has long been looking for a way to be a part of TBT, which began in 2014. This summer will mark the first time Louisville has played host to the tournament, and the first time a Louisville alumni team has competed.
The event has been viewed in more than 180 countries around the world. Alumni teams have won TBT’s championship the past four summers, with teams representing Ohio State, Marquette, Syracuse, and the University of Buffalo taking home the $1M prize between 2019-2022. TBT is also the home of the Elam Ending, the alternate ending to games where teams play to a target score. The Elam Ending was adopted by the NBA for its All-Star Game beginning in 2022, and is now being used in G League games as part of their overtime format.
"We are excited to bring TBT to Freedom Hall this summer," said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. "The Ville is shaping up to be an excellent team and we look forward to introducing Louisville fans to our brand of basketball in person. We have heard the fanbase there is one of the most passionate in the country."
“It doesn’t get better than this for basketball fans in Louisville, Kentucky. An alumni team, representing some of the best eras in college basketball, back in the iconic Freedom Hall this summer. To say we’re excited to host one of TBT’s regional and quarterfinal games is an understatement,” said David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues.
Tickets for Louisville’s 8-team regional will go on sale April 1. More information on the event may be found at TheTournament.com.
