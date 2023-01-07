LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football.
The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
Hold all tickets. Three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said that earlier this week an Indiana administrator called Louisville to discuss canceling the series, including the 2023 game.
One source said that he still expects the 2023 game to be played because “this late in the game the schedule’s set. There are no other teams to play.”
But one source said that Louisville would be amenable to canceling the 2024 and 2025 games if Indiana fulfilled its contractual obligations, which the source said featured a buyout of $1 million per game not played.
An Indiana athletic administrator said that IU was exploring all of its options and still open to playing the games.
A source said that if the final two games were canceled, Louisville would pocket at least $2 million and then add an extra home game in 2025, a boost to the athletic department bottom line. A cancelation of the 2023 game would add another home game to the Cards' schedule.
The sources said they were certain replacement games could be booked for 2024 and 2025.
The two U of L sources were not certain why Indiana was interested in discussing this change eight months before the opening of the season. But new Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm went 4-1 against the Hoosiers during his six seasons as the Purdue head coach. The Boilermakers outscored IU 74-23 the last two seasons.
IU has struggled the last two seasons, finishing 4-8 last season after going 2-10 in 2021. The Hoosiers have won only two of their last 18 Big Ten games.
With nine Big Ten games on the schedule every season, the Hoosiers must schedule wisely outside the league. After opening at home against Ohio State on Sept. 2, Indiana is scheduled to play Indiana State, Louisville and Akron outside the league.
The Atlantic Coast Conference requires only eight league games. Louisville is scheduled to begin play against Georgia Tech in Atlanta Sept. 2. The Cardinals have non-conference games against Murray State Notre Dame, Kentucky and Indiana (in Lucas Oil Stadium).
If the IU game remains in play.
