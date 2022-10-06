JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – Twenty athletes from Charlestown High School and Jeffersonville High School were among the first shoppers at a newly opened Academy Sports + Outdoors location on Veteran’s Parkway. They were invited as part of a pre-Grand Opening celebration.
“We (gave) away gift cards to 20 lucky student athletes to those schools…and…the athletic departments (got) an extra gift card from us, too,” Trae Howard, the store director at Academy Sports + Outdoors, said.
The athletes received $100 gift cards and both school’s athletic departments received $1,500 gift cards from Academy Sports.
Former Male High School, University of Louisville and NFL quarterback Chris Redman was also on hand for the event, signing autographs and allowing the athletes to try on his 2000 Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl ring.
”I just really saw what they’re trying to do with outreach in the community and I just wanted to be a part of that however I could. It’s good to be out here and see that it’s all about these kids. They obviously want to do good with their stores, but they want to grow the community in the right way,” Redman said.
The location at 1600 Veterans Parkway will hold its official grand opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
