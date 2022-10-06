JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to open a new store Friday on Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville.
The 63,000 square-foot location comes with 60 new jobs. It will carry sporting goods and outdoor equipment from little league to fishing and grilling.
The company said Jeffersonville was the right spot for its newest store.
"We just know this area and there are a lot of families here that are active, so we thought this is a great spot to open a store," said Margot Ledet, a spokeswoman for the store.
The official grand opening will be 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
The first 150 people to line up will get a free gift card worth anywhere from $10 to $500.
