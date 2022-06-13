LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway.
Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field.
Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem Speedway. She led for 12-and-a-half laps of the 15 lap race, when her car malfunctioned.
The car was restarted under a yellow flag and finished second.
Thompson hopes to become the first female to win a race at Salem, when she takes the track on July 2. You can follow her racing journey... on the "Fans of Ashton Thomas Racing" Facebook page.
