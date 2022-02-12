LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach who has led a Louisville college basketball team for more than two decades was honored on Saturday.
Spalding University honored longtime coach Kevin Gray by dedicating the basketball court at Columbia Gym in his name.
Mayor Greg Fischer proclaimed Saturday as "Coach Kevin Gray Day" in the city.
Spalding University's president Tori Murden-McClure and athletic director Roger Burkman spoke about Gray's long career and his impact as a coach. The Louisville native's family, friends and former players attended the celebration.
"Makes me feel like I've done something right, you've done something right that people will come back and be here and sit here and let you go through this," Gray said. "It means you did something right, and I really appreciate that and I love them for being here, I really do."
Gray was an all-state basketball and football player at Manual High School. He said the honor means more to him since he grew up in Louisville and understands the culture of the city.
Columbia Gym was built in 1925 and is known as the place where Muhammad Ali's boxing career was sparked.
Numerous former players attended the ceremony, including Gray's son.
Gray started coaching the men's basketball team in 1998. He's won more than 300 games and four conference championships. Spalding has won 20 or more games in five seasons during Gray's tenure.
Gray has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Coach of the Year three times.
Spalding is the only NCAA Division III athletic program in Louisville.
