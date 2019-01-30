LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College hoops and professional tackles took center stage during this week's Sports Page Live.
Eric Crawford and guest co-host, Bellarmine basketball coach Scott Davenport, had all the bases covered.
Here's some of what was discussed in this week's chat:
- U of L's overachieving in the ACC? What's it mean for the team's future?
- What's the ceiling for UK's men's basketball team?
- It's a big week for Bellarmine basketball. What are the keys to the team's defense?
- Rams vs. Patriots? The guys weigh in on this weekend's Super Bowl.
- Can IU's men's basketball team turn things around?
- U of L women's basketball team takes on Univ. of Conn.
