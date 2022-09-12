LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky star running back Chris Rodriguez is set to return to the field Oct. 1 when the Wildcats play Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.
Rodriguez — a senior who led UK with 1,238 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last year — was arrested back in May and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and driving without tail lamps.
A University of Kentucky Police officer pulled over a black Dodge Durango that was "not maintaining its designated operating lane" and did not have its taillights activated, the arrest citation filed with Fayette District Court said.
Rodriguez had slurred speech and there was "an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from within the vehicle," the officer wrote. He was taken to the Fayette County jail.
The definitive timeline on Rodriguez's suspension has been ambiguous for weeks. UK head coach Mark Stoops has declined to say in his weekly news conferences what players would be out each week the length of their absences or the nature of the reasons for their absence.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be available to play at Ole Miss on Oct. 1. Excited to be getting @CROD_JR back. Go Cats. pic.twitter.com/Pbzsj0H7jK— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 12, 2022
The Wildcats surged to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after beating No. 12 Florida on Saturday. They host Youngstown State on Saturday in Lexington.
