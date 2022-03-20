LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women's basketball team began Sunday's NCAA Regional second-round game at the KFC Yum! Center like it would be a walk in the park.
But after sprinting to a 14-0 lead, the Cards withstood a rally by a tough Gonzaga squad that came back to take the lead, before cranking up its defensive pressure and getting 15 second-half points from Washington native Hailey Van Lith to pull away for a 68-59 win.
It's the fifth consecutive Sweet 16 for coach Jeff Walz's program and its 13th in the past 15 years.
The Cardinals outscored Gonzaga 28-11 off turnovers. Van Lith finished with a game-high 21 points. Louisville got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Emily Engstler and 12 points from Kianna Smith.
The Cardinals improved to 28-5 on the season, and will head to Wichita Kansas for an NCAA Sweet 16 game on Saturday.
