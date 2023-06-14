LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Success in baseball's triple A level is a tricky thing. You're at the mercy of the parent club and their success and health, and winning games is not really the main purpose. For the first time in a long time, the Louisville Bats are winning and developing players for the Cincinnati Reds.
After starting the year 2-11, the Bats are now seven games over .500 for the first time in a dozen years. A surge that began in early May coincided with the arrival of top Reds prospects Elly De La Cruz and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
"They came and they brought some energy," said Bats Manager Pat Kelly. "Two more bats and that lengthened our lineup a little bit more. I think hitting is contagious and we just got on a roll and we've just stayed with it the whole time."
And they've stayed with it even in the week since De La Cruz was called up to Cincinnati.
"Sometimes hitters have something to prove that it wasn't just Elly," added Kelly. "Obviously it was eight other guys helping that offense."
Kelly said he told his players with a smile that he wasn't putting De La Cruz in the lineup anymore (because he doesn't expect to see him return from Cincinnati). He said the guys got it and they're fine with that.
Veterans on injury rehab assignments like Joey Votto have provided a positive influence.
"He loves to talk hitting," said infielder Matt Reynolds. "We talk hitting all the time. A guy with that much experience and a guy that's a hall of fame caliber player, to get to play with him is obviously special and we try to learn as much as possible."
"This has to be one of the better stretches in certainly this team's history," said Votto, a six-time major league all-star. "They come in everyday with a lightness to them, motivated to compete, motivated to play hard and it's just a joy to be a part of. It's infectious. I'm lucky to be a part of this group."
"You know your job is get players to the major leagues," said Kelly. "And not only get them there but get them there to stay. That's part of the development process.
Nothing beats winning so if you can develop and win at the same time, it's a lot of fun."
The Bats went 19-7 in the month of May. They are currently 7-5 in June after winning all five games at Columbus last week and then dropping the first two games of their current series at Louisville Slugger Field with St. Paul. That series continues through Sunday.
Louisville is currently 35-28, in second place, two-and-a-half games behind St. Paul in the International League West.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.