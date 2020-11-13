LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paul Horning had remained as active as he could in recent years, battling the onset of dementia with the same determination he brought to the football field.
When word of his death at age 84 was announced by the Louisville Sports Commission, reaction from around the world of sports was swift in coming.
Starting with a remembrance from Don Criqui, his old broadcast partner at Notre Dame, a look at the responses from Twitter.
Bear Bryant offered scholarships to every senior on the Flaget High football team if Paul Hornung came to Kentucky.Hornung chose Notre Dame and won the Heisman.Vince Lombardi of the Packers called Hornung “the greatest player I ever coached” RIP Golden Boy.— Don Criqui (@DonCriqui_ND) November 13, 2020
The Heisman Trust mourns the passing of Paul Hornung. A true legend in every sense of the word, Paul was a cherished member of the Heisman family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Angela. He will truly be missed. – Mike Comerford, President of the Heisman Trust pic.twitter.com/fEexWDPG0L— The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) November 13, 2020
The entire Pro Football HOF family mourns the passing of Paul Hornung. He was an outstanding player and an incredible man. Known as "The Golden Boy," Paul was above all a leader to whom the Packers looked for the big plays in the big games.#HOFForever | @packers pic.twitter.com/DDYI6d04h2— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 13, 2020
Paul Hornung liked to say his epitaph should be: "He went through life on scholarship." In the foreword to his book Lombardi and Me, I wrote that there's an element of truth to that, but Paul also made good on his scholarship--with talent, grace and charisma. RIP, Golden Boy.— Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) November 13, 2020
Paul Hornung, football’s ‘Golden Boy’ has died at age 84; Sad seeing this, but No one in Sports I know enjoyed life more than Paul. Hornung worked with the great Lindsey Nelson at CBS. We met in 82’ when he & Jim Taylor on @LSUfootball #TigerVision https://t.co/vtvIqpDuBs— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 13, 2020
RIP Golden Boy! Paul Hornung was one of a kind. Tremendously loyal to his coach, friends, & teams.— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) November 13, 2020
It’s been such an honor becoming friends with these Lombardi Legends. Paul Hornung was so good to me and my family. I will always be grateful. I love you, 5. R.I.P. Golden Boy.@packers pic.twitter.com/QQrYyZ7jVM— Don Majkowski (@Dmajik7) November 13, 2020
Paul Hornung has passed away. So allow me one more telling of my favorite Hornung story. The 1956 Heisman Trophy winner and Packers legend used to host a syndicated college football preseason TV special. He'd do his personal rankings, predictions, etc. In 1991... #thread pic.twitter.com/JzgExb71RE— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) November 13, 2020
Last night our family watched an old episode of the Paul Hornung show with dad as his guest. They were high school competitors and friends for life. #1 pick in the NFL and #2 in the NBA. We appreciate all that Paul and his family have done for his/our hometown. Legendary Heisman pic.twitter.com/q5n6nazwhI— Vince Tyra (@vincetyra) November 13, 2020
Paul Hornung was a great athlete & a great Louisvillian. He set an incredible standard for excellence during a Hall of Fame football career that began during his childhood in the Portland neighborhood & continued from Flaget High School to Notre Dame to the @packers. 1/4— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 13, 2020
Capt Hornung,Lambeau's field will never be the same with the news of your passing. The people of this city still remember your courage in battles defending this city. You tore through enemy lines like they weren't even there. You will be missed. RIP #5Signed,Brig.Gen Rodgers pic.twitter.com/0LcXDbGST1— Brig.Gen. Aaron Rodgers (@BgenR) November 13, 2020
Photo Gallery: Remembering Paul Hornung https://t.co/dHJT366qx6— Fighting Irish Wire (@IrishWireND) November 13, 2020
Please pray for a Louisville legend Paul Hornung. He was born, raised and loved his home!I have admired and loved his loyalty to his upbringing and his never ending pride in calling Louisville home!Let’s embrace a SUPERSTAR in thoughts and prayers. He deserves it, he earned it— Scott Davenport (@Bellarminehoops) November 13, 2020
HOF trainer D. Wayne Lukas remembering his friend, Paul Hornung, horse owner and bettor: "He loved to bet ‘em – I mean race 1 thru 9. He loved the horses. I think if you said to Paul, ‘Where would you like to spend the afternoon today?” He would say, ‘The racetrack every day.’" https://t.co/AGv06n9dmW— Byron King (@BH_BKing) November 13, 2020
Lucky to have spent time working for Paul Hornung from 2010-2013 as we established @hornungaward! Proud that a decade later, the award is a national brand and will continue Paul’s legacy as the original most “versatile player in major college football.” pic.twitter.com/54MlIzvoNh— Robert Sampson (@RobertSampson) November 13, 2020
