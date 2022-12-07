Jeff Brohm reaches deal with Louisville to become next football coach, sources say

FILE - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, center, leads his team onto the field for the the team's NCAA college football game in the Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)