LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Scott Satterfield’s inconsistent 4-year run as the University of Louisville football coach is over.
On Monday media outlets, ESPN and The Athletic were among the first to report that Satterfield accepted the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati -- the team the Cardinals are scheduled to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl game in Boston on Dec. 17.
It was later made official in a tweet from the University of Cincinnati:
Welcome to Cincinnati, Coach Satterfield‼️🔗: https://t.co/S6o2YjOm8j#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/rSD4TXzByY— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) December 5, 2022
Josh Heird, University of Louisville's directory of athletics, released the following statement after the news broke:
"We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well. We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights."
A source at U of L told WDRB that a team meeting of U of L players had not yet been scheduled. The Athletic reported that Satterfield will be announced at Cincinnati at 1 p.m.
Satterfield earned some criticism this season when his team started 2-3. The Cards then won five of their next six games. But Louisville lost to Kentucky for the third straight time under Satterfield to finish 7-5. His career record at Louisville is 25-24, highlighted by an 8-5 record in 2019.
Cincinnati lost to Alabama in the college football playoff last season. The Bearcats lost their coach, Luke Fickell, to Wisconsin. They will join the Big 12 Conference next season.
The jarring move comes two seasons after Satterfield tried to leave Louisville for South Carolina. It will also ignite speculation that Louisville will target former Cardinals quarterback and assistant coach Jeff Brohm as his replacement.
Brohm just led Purdue to the Big Ten West title as well as a spot in the Citrus Bowl against Louisiana State.
