Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm (second from left) appeared with his brother Greg, friend Chick DeSensi and his father Oscar at the Flaget High School alumni association luncheon Wednesday. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffery Scott Brohm is coming home.
Home is, was and always has been Louisville. By all indications, Jeff is, was and always has been Louisville's guy.
But if there were ever to be a "Jeff's Louisville" sign hanging on the side of some building in town, it better had been preceded by "The Brohms' Louisville." Why? Because this is as much a Brohm family homecoming as it is for Jeff.
Jeff Brohm, a former star quarterback and assistant coach at the University of Louisville, is expected to become the Cardinals' next head coach.
Oscar and Donna Brohm (mom and dad) have never left Louisville. Oscar was the quarterbacks coach at Trinity High School and was inducted in the KHSAA 2017 Hall of Fame class.
Jeff's brothers, Brian and Greg, both graduated from Trinity and attended U of L. They've also been on all of Jeff's coaching staffs. That won't change. All three Brohm brothers will call Louisville home again. It's not like they really ever left, though. All of them already had homes in Jefferson County.
This true homecoming, though, did not come easy or quickly.
When Jeff began his head coaching career at Western Kentucky University in 2014, it's fair to assume he still considered the ultimate head ball coaching gig was in Louisville. It's the same city that once dubbed the Brohms its "First Family."
Instead of Louisville, Purdue called for the offensive guru first. Jeff went, took Brain and Greg, and garnered respect for a struggling program in West Lafayette.
Then, in 2018, the Cards came calling.
"I didn't feel it was right to turn my back on these people (Purdue) that have been with me these last two years," Brohm said in an interview with WDRB's Rick Bozich in 2018.
The timing wasn't right, but the decision did not come without taxing, emotional discussions with the Brohm Bunch.
It calls to mind stories about the family in the 1990s. The Brohms used to gather at their Huntsman Trail home for a meal and conversation the night before Cards games. Greg and Jeff were both playing for U of L at the time.
Similar conversations may have happened this week within Louisville's "First Family."
"I love this town, this area," Brohm told the crowd there. "I’m an alumnus of Louisville. So anything can happen in the future.”
The future is here.
#BRINGBROHMHOME has morphed into #BROUGHTBROHMHOME, and Louisville — a university that has been shrouded recently with drama, disappointment and dysfunction — is in need of solid leadership. Sometimes, that's found in the simplest of folks.
Maybe this time, it's coming in form of a loyal family and its middle son who never seemed to care about all the talking.