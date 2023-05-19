LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For just the third time in school history, the University of Louisville men's tennis team qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a team as well as having singles and doubles representatives for the individual portion of the tournament.
Their team portion is done. They beat Texas Tech in round one before losing to No. 3 Ohio State in the second round, continuing a nice progression for the group under fourth-year head coach Rodrigo Da Silva.
Now, it's time for the individual events.
The doubles team heading to Orlando is in its first year together but they've gotten to know each other very well.
"First of all, we're roommates. We see each other a lot," graduate senior Fabien Salle said. "I think on the court, we complete each other by the way we play. We get along really well on and off the court, so I think if you match that up on the tennis court, it gets good results."
"We spend a lot of time together. We hang out a lot," said Natan Rodriguez, Salle's doubles partner. "I think it's good to build this chemistry on court to play well and understand each other."
Almost time for our guys to head to the NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships!@CoachRdaSilva talking with the media ahead of departure.#GoCards x #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/f4XSetIjro— Louisville Men's Tennis (@LouisvilleMTEN) May 19, 2023
Etienne Donnet is in his first NCAA singles draw.
"Of course, I would like to win the tournament," Donnet said. "We'll see. All the players there are very good players. I beat some of them. I lost to some of them. So we'll see what I can do."
"If you get to the round of 16, that's an automatic All-American," Da Silva added. "So it would be nice to achieve that, but the goal is always to win. It would be exciting to get a win there and get a title for the Louisville Cardinals, for sure."
The single-elimination draw for Donnet and the doubles team begins Monday in Orlando.
