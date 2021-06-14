LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shoni Schimmel, an All-American at the University of Louisville who went on to WNBA stardom, was arrested Monday in Oregon.
Schimmel, who was put behind bars after an alleged violent incident, is being held on felony charges of assault and criminal mischief, according to a report from Fox News. She is also facing other allegations including, misdemeanor charges of menacing, recklessly endangering another, harassment and domestic abuse, the report says.
Schimmel was booked at 1 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, jail records show. Her bail is currently set at $48,750.
Schimmel, a guard, was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2014 WNBA Draft. She was a two-time All-Star and was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2014 WNBA All-Star Game after scoring 29 points alongside eight assists.
Schimmel was traded to the New York Liberty before the start of 2016. In May of 2018, she signed with the Las Vegas Aces after sitting out the 2017 season.
A Native American whose talents on the basketball court were the subject of a documentary, "Off the Rez," Schimmel grew up near Pendleton, Oregon, on the Umatilla Reservation.
