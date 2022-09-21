LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Thursday for Louisville Live, the preseason showcase for both the Cardinals' men's and women's basketball teams.
The event will be held Oct. 21 at Louisville Slugger Field after a big crowd packed Churchill Downs last September for the 2021 edition.
Gates open at 7 p.m. with things getting started at 8 p.m.
Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, people can purchase tickets here. All tickets are general admission for $15.
Louisville Live is free for UofL students.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.