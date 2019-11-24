LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Behind 20-point scoring efforts from both Dana Evans and Jazmine Jones, the No. 8 University of Louisville women's basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 98-82 victory against Boise State on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.
Jones led all scorers with 22 points, and Evans added 20. Liz Dixon and both chipped in 15 points for the Cards, who shot 61.5% from the field (44% from 3-point range) and never trailed en route to the victory.
U of L head coach Jeff Walz praised the way his players attacked the Broncos' man-to-man defense but said his team's defense was "pitiful." Boise State shot 60% from the field and made five 3-pointers in the losing effort.
"Offensively, we were fantastic," Walz said after the game. "It's the best we've played; ... we were really, really good at the offensive end, but, if you even have to ask me what I thought we were defensively, then I lose a lot of respect for you.
" ... At that point, when you're shooting 60% as a team, you think anything's gonna go in, and that's what I keep trying to tell our players: 'When you give teams confidence that they can make 'em, every shot's going in.'"
Sunday's win over the Broncos marks U of L's 100th in a row over unranked teams during head coach Jeff Walz's 13-year tenure.
Louisville begins a lengthy road trip with the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, against Texas-Arlington at the Sports and Fitness Center in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Cards will also take on Oklahoma State and No. 1 Oregon during the Thanksgiving weekend tournament before returning stateside for road games at Ohio State, Northern Kentucky, No. 13 Kentucky and Tennessee-Martin. Defense and continuing to foster team chemistry will be crucial for the team as it makes its way through the upcoming road slate, Shook said.
"It's still a building process," said Shook, who also led all players in rebounds with five. "I mean, five games — you can't do much with scrimmages or practice; it has to be gamelike, and we're still learning a lot. We have the two transfers who play a lot, and our defense is different, and it's just getting adjusted to everything we do, so I think we'll be good."
U of L's next game at the KFC Yum! Center will be Dec. 29 against Syracuse.
