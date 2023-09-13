LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will be on the field Saturday after suffering a "medical episode" at work Sunday afternoon.
Coen was admitted to UK Chandler Hospital after the incident around 12:40 p.m. Sunday at the football offices. He was monitored overnight before getting released.
Coen thanked everyone for their support and prayers Wednesday and said he can't wait to be back at Kroger Field.
My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days. The #BBN community is truly amazing. I’m doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field — Go Cats!— Liam Coen (@LiamCoen) September 12, 2023
Coen returned as Kentucky's offensive coordinator this offseason after spending last summer in the same capacity with the Los Angeles Rams.
