LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's basketball team received its fourth 2023 commitment Monday when Ugonna Kingley Onyenso announced he'll reclassify and join the 2022-23 Wildcats' roster.
In a news release Monday, UK Athletics announced Onyenso as the fourth member of UK's 2023 recruiting class, joining Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston and Adou Thiero. That class, according to 247Sports, is now the sixth-best in the country.
After reclassifying, Onyenso is ranked No. 39 nationally by 247Sports.
"What excited me most about Ugonna is he wanted to not only be here but wanted to be here to train with us and learn from guys like Oscar (Tshiebwe) and Lance (Ware) immediately and help us chase a national title," UK head coach John Calipari said in a news release. "Ugonna has unbelievable natural athleticism and great instincts for a young player. He is going to be able to defend at the rim and is a terrific finisher. Ugonna has only been in the United States since January but has been fully immersed in basketball for several years with his experience at the NBA Academy in Africa. The staff and I are excited to help push him every day in a competitive and focused environment as he continues to improve and become the best version of himself both on and off the floor."
He's a Cat.📲 @onyensokingsle3 pic.twitter.com/FfeccISniO— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 1, 2022
Onyenso is listed as 6 feet, 11 inches tall and 225 pounds. A native of Nigeria, he spent last season at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, the same school that produced former UK guard Hamidou Diallo.
"I’m proud to join the Kentucky basketball family and I can’t wait to help work for a national championship," Onyenso said in a news release. "I’m so comfortable with Coach Cal and the staff and I know they will help me reach my goals as long as I work hard and come to play every day. I’m excited for their positionless style of play and I know I’m going to continue to get better because I’ll be pushed every day in practice with players who have the same drive that I do. I can’t wait to get to campus in August and get started."
