NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) -- Kentucky outside linebacker J.J. Weaver did not have to think much about his answer. He was ready as soon as he was asked if he had unfinished business for his final collegiate season.
"Do I," Weaver asked with a smile. "Most definitely I do. This is my untold story right here. So, I got to tell the world what I can do."
Weaver hopes to remind fans by showing it when his last campaign as a Wildcat kicks off on Sept. 2 vs. Ball State. On Wednesday, the Moore High School alumnus was one of three player representatives for UK's day at SEC Media Days in Nashville.
He said he had been thinking about coming back well before this past year's NFL Draft. In fact, he remembered the feeling on three separate occasions: after an injury vs. Youngstown State last year, following a rivalry win vs. Louisville and then after a Music City Bowl loss to Iowa.
"It was a great choice," Weaver said. "I just have to take care of my body physically and mentally."
The road to doing that has been difficult. The 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year winner started therapy after his father was murdered in June of 2020. Later that same year, he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Last season, he dislocated his elbow vs. Youngstown State and still played 11 games despite missing contests vs. Northern Illinois and Ole Miss.
Still, the senior's talent is apparent. Weaver led Kentucky with six sacks in 2021 and ranked second with 10 tackles for loss. Those numbers dipped a bit as a captain in 2022, even while also forcing three fumbles and recovering two as well. Now, his main focus is on staying healthy so no injury holds him back.
"I want to come out now and get my body right," Weaver said. "I gained so much weight since I came back. I've been staying healthy and hitting treatment heavy."
Weaver said he has been working out twice a day while eating six meals each day to put on the extra weight, which now clocks in at 257 pounds.
"Since summer and spring, I've been the fastest and strongest I've ever been," Weaver said. "It helped me a lot. I feel good about myself. I'm working on myself consistently, so I feel good about myself."
"His grind changed up a little bit too," senior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine said. "He's really in the weight room. He's pounding the weights. He's really punching the clock every day. He's dedicated."
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops likes the progress. He is hoping Weaver takes a page out of UK great and Jacksonville Jaguar Josh Allen's book to maintain that consistency.
"It's just the mindset of every day, doing all the things necessary," Stoops said. "Whether it's nutrition, whether it's sleep, whether it's whatever he's putting in his body, just making sure he's doing things to help himself.
"That's the big thing is just really attack the day. Attack it every day and be consistent with it. With his weight and his strength, you could see that to this point. And he's got to keep on going."
As a senior who has shown what he can look like with that focus, Weaver sounds ready to put it into action.
"I'm blessed to have that extra year to come back and actually develop," Weaver said. "It's a blessing."
