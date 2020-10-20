LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the sixth time in its six year existence, Louisville City FC finds itself playing for an Eastern Conference Title. They've won the last three.
A week after playing a team for the fifth time this season, Louisville City hosts a Tampa Bay team they haven't played at all this season, thanks to the reduced pandemic schedule.
They played the Rowdies three times in 2019, including a 2-1 victory in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. John Hackworth said their personnel has changed a bit since then but that they are doing many similar things with their approach.
Hear more of what the coach had to say on this week's installment of Yackin' with Hack.
It's a 7:30 p.m. kick-off Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium as Louisville City bids for a fourth straight trip to the USL Cup Final.
