LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Target is the latest chain to drop its requirement for face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a release, the company said it will no longer require "fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it required by local ordinances."
The release said face coverings will be "strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated."
Target said it plans to continue increased safety and cleaning in stores, and it will continue to ask people to social distance.
Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco and Trader Joe's also announced Friday that shoppers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can shop without masks.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except when in healthcare settings, on public transportation, or in other areas where governments require masks. People will still need to follow workplace and local businesses' mask guidance, the CDC said.
