LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Custom cars return to the Kentucky Exposition Center during the winter.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show before it opens.
After five years without a major indoor winter show, the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show debuts on Saturday, January 22nd and continues Sunday, January 23rd.
Local car owners banded together to fill the void left behind by the Carl Casper Custom Car Show after it ended its 55 year run.
It is sanctioned by the International Show Car Association
The event will feature many of the nation’s top custom creations competing to earn points for the ISCA Championship.
The North Wing will be filled with more than 400 exhibits of custom, race and classic cars as well as street rods, street machines, motorcycles and commercial vendors.
Find one-of-a-kind artwork in Koolsville at the Pinstriper’s Charity Auction where proceeds go to local charities.
Admission at the door is $20 for adults
$7 for children (ages 6-12)
FREE for children five and under
Discounted advance tickets are available at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores and cost $17 for adults and $5 for children (ages 6-12).
SHOW HOURS
Saturday, January 22 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, January 23 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Parking is $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus.
