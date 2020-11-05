LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Artists will feature their work in a South Louisville neighborhood on Saturday, November 7th.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists before the Pop Up Art & Craft Yard Sale.
The event, hosted by Designs By E. - One of a Chime, is spread over 5 large yards.
Many local artist incomes have been effected by Covid19.
They had smaller successful gatherings in July and September to help their businesses.
20 artists will showcase their handmade items including artists like Barkin’ for Bows and Glitter & Bows.
The Celtic Pig Food Truck will make an appearance with entertainment by Celtucky Irish music.
Santa arrives at 11am.
Masks required, social distancing and touchless payment available.
The event is near Southern Parkway and Taylor Blvd.
Watch for the signs.
Pop Up Art & Craft Yard Sale
Near 510 Summers Ave
South Louisville
Saturday, November 7
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
