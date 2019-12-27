LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- December 27 may be your lucky day, thanks to a cosmic occurrence.
Astrologers say Jupiter aligns with the Sun today, which means there's a little extra luck and "can do" energy in the air. According to Stargazers, Jupiter is the planet of risk-taking, and the sun gives us confidence. So it might be wise to look to the stars for inspiration.
You might consider taking a chance on something like buying a lottery ticket, drafting your new year's resolutions or starting a new hobby.
Self-proclaimed pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas urges everyone to seize the day. He says the so-called "Day of Miracles" won't happen again until Jan. 28, 2021.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.