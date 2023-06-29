Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza.
The pizza restaurant has seven locations across our area.
Don't feel like dining in? The restaurant has a new app that allows you to order pickup and delivery. It also includes a loyalty program. It's available on Apple and Android.
Derby City Pizza is also excited to announce a new location coming this August. It's opening its first southern Indiana location across the Ohio River in New Albany!
The restaurant is also looking to hire this summer.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15 starting Thursday, June 29, at 9 a.m. Click here to get yours.
