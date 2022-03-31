LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Gorilla Bob's.
The Grub Shack brings a variety of food to the south end, including The Hot Brown, Philly Cheese Steak, Reuben and Cuban.
Owner Bob Raymer says their number one seller is the Hot Brown. Raymer says the restaurant prides itself on its big portions.
The restaurant just started selling desserts like banana pudding and strawberry cheesecake.
Gorilla Bob's started as a food truck but recently moved into the grub shack. Raymer says the restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, but frequently closes between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. because food runs out. He says the best time to come is during the midday.
On Thursday, March 31st at 9 a.m., $30 tickets go on sale for $15.
Click here to get your certificate.
Gorilla Bob's:
8503 Terry Road
Louisville, KY. 40258
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.