LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're ready for great Italian food and unique martinis, we have a deal for you.
Martini Italian Bistro is the WDRB "Be Our Guest" deal this week!
Martini is located in the Paddock Shops and is known for its pastas and serving over 60 martinis.
The restaurant serves everything from pastas, pizzas, meat, and seafood dishes.
Chefs make everything from scratch, even bread.
Chef Allen Hubbard stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off his seasonal dish, Chicken Fresco.
$50 gift certificates for Martini go on-sale at 9:00 Thursday morning for just $25.
Click here for your chance to buy one, but hurry because they are sure to go fast.
