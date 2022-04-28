CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Storming Crab.
The seafood restaurant has two locations; one off Outer Loop and another in Clarksville, Indiana.
Storming Crab serves all kinds of seafood including raw oysters, crab cakes, catfish, gator meat, and more. Add sweet potato fries, mozzarella sticks, or chicken wings to your order or as an appetizer.
Put on your bib and go big on the seafood with the restaurant's boils that include whole lobster, king crab, scallops, snow crab, and crawfish.
Intimidated by how to crack into your seafood? No worries, the restaurant offers customers help in enjoying their food and experience.
You can buy $50 certificates for $25 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 28th. Click here to get your certificate.
