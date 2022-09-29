LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Highland Morning.
The breakfast and brunch spot has locations on Bardstown Road and St. Matthews.
Enjoy food made from scratch. Try the restaurant's world famous and award-winning biscuits and gravy. One of its most popular dishes is the Baja benedict. If you're a sweet tooth, Owner Michael Coe suggests the stuffed French toast.
Highland Morning has been in business for more than a decade. Coe says the recipe for success is that the restaurant is family-owned and operated and employees feel ownership of the breakfast spot.
$30 certificates go on sale for $15 on Thursday, September 29th. Click here to get yours.
