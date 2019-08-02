LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A math problem is dividing the internet.
8 divided by 2 parentheses 2 plus 2.
Some people say the answer is 1 and others think it is 16.
Experts say it all comes down to how you learned to crunch the numbers.
Some mathematicians use the BEDMAS method. It stands for brackets, exponents, division, multiplication, addition and subtraction.
Others use the PEMDAS method. That stands for parentheses, exponents, multiplication, division, addition, and subtraction.
One high school teacher says people who get the answer "1" are misreading the PEMDAS equation.
If you do the calculation on Google, the answer comes out to be 16.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.