(FOX NEWS) -- Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and others have all expressed kind messages in support of a 6-year-old boy named Bridger who got attacked by a dog while saving his sister.
As Fox News reports, the child’s aunt Nikki Walker recently took to Instagram and shared the story of the dog bite. She also tagged a few Marvel stars because Bridger is a big fan.
"On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog," Walker wrote. "After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, 'If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.'"
Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew's story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.
She added: "I know it’s a long shot, but i’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this recent addition to their ranks."
"I'm not an 'Avenger,' but I know a superhero when I see one," Hathaway, 37, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Bridger and his sister.
The "The Hustle" actress continued: "I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??"
Via @blackculturenews_ & @nicolenoelwalker
Ruffalo commented on the post from the 6-year-old’s aunt. "Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart," he wrote.
The "Avengers: Endgame" star added: "Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor)."
Evans, 39, recorded a video message for Bridges and promised to give him an "authentic 'Captain America' shield."
A video taken by Bridger's family members and shared on Twitter shows the boy wearing a "Captain America" costume as he played Evans' message.
"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans said in the video.
Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKxeHcyPyk— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020
The Marvel actor added: "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."
Bridger's family revealed in a statement via social media that Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers and Robbie Amell also reached out to the young boy.
