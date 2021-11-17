LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Some meals just taste better in the fall.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets some fall recipe ideas from Chef Paul Dowell at Kroger.
Kroger's Chef Paul Dowell creates no nonsense flavorful dishes.
The recipes are simple and delicious.
When he comes up with tasty meals, he always considers budget, shopping list and simplicity.
The creations are something the whole family can enjoy and are a perfect fall break from the regular menu.
Broccoli & Cranberry Fall Salad
|1-32 oz. bag
|Kroger Broccoli Florets (half any large pieces)
|½ lb.
|Boar’s Head Extra Thick Cut Bacon (cooked until crisp)
|½ c.
|Simple Truth Organic Sweetened Dried Cranberries
|¼ c.
|Shelled Pistachio
|¾ c.
|Dukes Mayo
|2 Tbl.
|Kroger Apple Cider Vinegar
|1 Tbl.
|Bee Boy Honey
|¼ c.
|Fresh Made Pickled Red Onions
|¾ c.
|Kroger Apple Cider Vinegar
|¼ c.
|Water
|1 Tbl.
|Sugar
|1 Tbl.
|Bee Boy Honey
|1 tsp.
|Kosher Salt
|1 small
|Red Onion (thin julienne slice)
- In a large bowl combine broccoli, bacon, cranberry & pistachio.
- In a mason jar combine mayo, 2 Tbl. Apple cider vinegar & 1 Tbl. Bee Boy honey. Seal & shake well until blended. Pour over salad & toss well.
- In a small saucepan combine ¾ c. cider vinegar, water, sugar, 1 Tbl. Bee Boy honey & Kosher salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat stirring occasionally.
- Place red onion in a mason jar. Pour still hot vinegar mixture over red onion, seal, shake well & let marinate at least 30 minutes.
- Add ¼ c. of pickled red onion to the salad, toss well & refrigerate until ready to serve.
Sweet Potato Stuffed Acorn Squash
|3
|Sweet Potatoes
|2
|Acorn Squash (ends trimmed, halved, seeded)
|½ c.
|Kroger Simple Truth Organic Dark Brown Sugar
|½ c.
|Bee Boy Honey
|½ Tbl.
|Kroger Apple Pie Spice
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place sweet potatoes on a baking dish & bake for 40-45 minutes or until fork tender. Remove & set aside to cool slightly. Peel.
- Place 4 halves of acorn squash on a prepared baking dish cut side up.
- Sprinkle brown sugar over top the squash, then drizzle with honey & sprinkle apple spice over the top.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes or until just fork tender. Remove from oven & set aside to cool slightly. Pour baking liquid from the acorn squash into the baked sweet potatoes.
- Mash sweet potatoes until smooth, move to a piping bag & pipe sweet potato into the acorn squash. Bake for 15-20 minutes, hot all the way through.
Herb Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash
|24 oz. bag
|Kroger Brussels Sprouts (halved)
|15 oz. pkg.
|Produce Fresh Diced Butternut Squash
|8 oz. pkg.
|Assorted Pearl Onion (blanched 30 seconds, shocked, peeled)
|2 Tbl.
|Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|½-.5 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Organic Roasted Herb Mix (chopped)
|½ tsp.
|Kosher Salt
|¼ tsp.
|Coarse Ground Black Pepper
|½ c.
|Kroger Pecan Halves (toasted in oven on 300° for 5 minutes)
|1 Tbl.
|Kroger Balsamic Vinegar
|1 Tbl.
|Bee Boy Honey
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- In a roasting pan combine brussels, squash, onions, olive oil, herb, salt & pepper. Mix well & roast for 20-25 minutes, until caramelized slightly & tender.
- Remove from oven & add pecans, balsamic vinegar & drizzle with Bee Boy honey. Mix will to combine & serve hot!
Roasted Mushroom & Chicken Soup
|1
|Kroger Whole Roasted Savory Chicken (meat pulled, rough chop)
|24 oz. pkg.
|Private Selection Petite Medley Potatoes (washed)
|12 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots
|5 oz. pkg.
|Kroger Chopped Kale
|½ tsp.
|Private Selection Herbs de Provence
|¼ tsp.
|Private Selection Crushed Red Pepper
|½ tsp.
|Kosher Salt
|¼ c.
|Black Pepper
|2-32 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Organic Low Sodium Chicken Broth
|½ c.
|Murray’s Fresh Grated Parmesan
|1 c.
|Kroger ½ & ½
|8 oz. pkg.
|Kroger Baby Bella Sliced Mushrooms
|8 oz. pkg.
|Kroger White Button sliced Mushrooms
|5 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Shittake
|1 small
|Kroger Yellow Onion (julienne)
|2 Tbl.
|Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oli
|½ tsp.
|Kosher Salt
- To your crock pot add chicken, potatoes, carrots, kale, herb, red pepper, salt, pepper & chicken stock. Stir & set timer cook on low setting for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. InstantPot for 30 minutes. Add parm & cream & mix well.
- In a large roasting pan, add remaining ingredients. Toss well & roast 425° for 15-20 minutes or until browned well.
- Combine all ingredients & serve with your favorite Deli/Bakery fresh bread.
Click here to get connected with Chef Paul Dowell.
