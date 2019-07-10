CORYDON, In. (WDRB) -- Step back in time during Corydon Capital Day in Historic Downtown Corydon with demonstrators, vendors, live entertainment, old-fashioned games, and an outdoor food court.
Activities around the First State Capitol Building include live entertainment throughout the day on the Hurley D. Conrad Memorial Bandstand.
Visit booths of craftspeople and artisans, such as a blacksmith, spinner, chair caner, two-man saw, weaver, quilter, wood carver, potter and more.
Corydon Capital Day
Historic Downtown Corydon, IN
Saturday, July 13th
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
FREE family-friendly event
