LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood has been celebrating Independence day for almost 4 decades.
It's the 37th Crescent Hill 4th July Festival presented "By the People for the People”.
Expect an Art Fair, Musical Acts, Kids Field Games, Pet Contest, Cake Contest, raffles and more.
The musical acts include The Falklanders (Dixieland Brass Band) and Louisville Folk School Presents the 5th Annual PRINE TIME: A Celebration of the Music of John Prine.
Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival
Peterson-Dumesnil House
301 S. Peterson Avenue
Sunday, July 3rd 10 am – 8 pm
Monday, July 4th 10 am – 10 pm (Fireworks to Close)
