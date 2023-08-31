GREENVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- This weekend, it will be Indiana verses Kentucky in the rodeo ring.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some competitors before the Derby City High School Rodeo.
The second annual event will be held in Freedom Hall.
Come watch as more than 100 of the best high school rodeo athletes from Indiana and Kentucky compete in events like Barrel Racing, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, and one of the fastest growing sports, Breakaway Roping.
The competitors will compete to earn their place among the top in their respective states and a chance to qualify for a trip to the High School National Finals held in Gillette, Wyoming.
Derby City High School Rodeo
Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2
Freedom Hall
Tickets $6.50
Click here to get connected to the Indiana High School Rodeo Association.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky High School Rodeo Association.
