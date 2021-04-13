LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Dinosaurs have taken over the Louisville Mega Cavern.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores the Dino Safari deep below Louisville’s surface.
The Louisville Mega Cavern presents dozens of life-size moving dinosaurs on a one mile journey.
The Dino Safari drive-thru experience takes visitors on a 30-40 minute expedition through Louisville Mega Cavern’s underground passageways.
It happens now through May 2nd.
You can encounter dinosaurs like the Diplodocus and the Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Dino Safari is a COVID-safe experience for families since you enjoy the experience from the safety of your own vehicle.
Guests can get pre-order tickets, scan their phones through the car window and then set off on your expedition.
Dino Safari was created alongside paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson.
An app gives you access to the audio guide while on your adventure.
Passes begin at $49.95 per vehicle with up to 7 passengers.
$59.95 per vehicle with 8 or more passengers, up to 24.
Limo, RV and Small School Bus are priced at $79.95.
Click here to get connected to Dino Safari at the Louisville Mega Cavern.
