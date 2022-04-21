SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dogwood Festival Weekend will keep you busy in Shelby County, Kentucky.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 4 events wrapped into one festival.
Shelbyville/Shelby County, the "American Saddlebred Capital of the World" invites you to weekend of fun.
What began as a revival of a longtime community favorite arts and crafts show, the Dogwood Festival Weekend is a collection of four unique events all happening between April 21st and 23rd.
Shelby County Education Foundation's Dogwood Festival
Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Family-friendly fun with arts & crafts, food, entertainment, and a silent auction.
Featuring over 160 local artists, vendors, and performers.
Proceeds fund a scholarship program for future educators and childhood literacy projects in Shelby County.
On the front lawn of the Shelby County Public Schools Central Office, 1155 W. Main Street, Shelbyville, KY.
Dogwood Classic Horse Show
Thursday, April 21 to Saturday, April 23
Watch as dozens of classes of horses walk, trot, and prance in the Saddlebred Capital of the World.
Shelby County Fairgrounds at 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY.
Dogwood Festival Artisan Showcase
Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shelbyville Conference & Welcome Center
Benefiting the Shelby County Education Foundation.
This event brings a variety of artists, boutiques, bakers and food trucks from all over the county to one convenient location.
Dogwood Classic Flea & Antique Fair
Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shelby County Fairgrounds
Let the bargain hunting begin with booths filled with antiques, collectibles, and treasures from vendors from all over the state.
The Dogwood Festival started in 1973 as a way to celebrate the Dogwoods that had been planted in Shelbyville by Mayor Paul Schmidt between 1938 and 1944.
In 1938, he donated dogwood trees to property owners along Main Street and continued to donate trees to Shelbyville’s citizens until 1944, for a total of 2,048 trees.
The Shelby County Education Foundation revived the festival in the spring of 2021.
It is a way to celebrate the community, highlights the arts and education in the community, raise money for scholarships for minority students and revive the planting of Dogwood trees in Shelby County.
