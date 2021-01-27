JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Maybe it’s time for a beginner obedience class if your puppy is ruling the house.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined Evolution Dog Training for some advice.
Ellasha Ferriell, a former police officer, got her first boxer puppy named Laila and began obedience training classes. The classes led to opening Evolution Dog Training. She trains 12-week old puppies and older dogs in the basics of manners all the way up to AKC competition level classes. She takes the puppies from potty training to basic commands such as sit, down, leave it and more. Ellasha has learned all dogs have different ways of learning.
Dog owners can see results by working with their pet one night a week for 6 weeks.
